Portion of Ky. 39 to be reduced to one lane next week

A small portion of Ky. 39 will be reduced to one lane next week in order to replace a culvert.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that work will start Monday, June 7, between Country View Drive (mile point 5.3) and Misty Drive (mile point 5.4). Traffic traveling Ky. 39 will utilize a temporary onsite one lane diversion controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Work is expected to last one week.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area. An alternate route may be best as travel delays could be possible.
Start date and duration could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.