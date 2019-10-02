The Honor Guard for American Legion Post 38 is charging - or at least giving visitors to the VA the ability to charge.
The Honor Guard has once again partnered with the VA Clinic to donate a new service to the medical facility. This time, it comes in the form of two charging stations for iPhones and iPads.
Each station can charge up to six devices, and at least one will be stationed in the waiting room.
The donation came from American Legion Post 38's Honor Guard, who also donated a clock to the building.
Patrick Sinclair, voluntary service officer with the VA in Lexington, said the donation was appreciated by the staff, director and patients of the clinic.
"It's just a good thing to have," said Sinclair, who added that he knows how easy it is to leave a phone charger at home, or be out and need to scramble to charge the phone.
"This gives patients the opportunity, right here in our facility, to have this available to them."
Honor Guard member and Post 38 Chaplain Clarence Floyd said the post made the donation because there were no chargers already available at the clinic, and they felt there was a need.
Floyd said, "We appreciate the clinic, appreciate Pat [Sinclair], appreciate everything they do here. This is a beautiful building and it offers much more for the veterans in this area."
