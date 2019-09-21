Potato has face like a man

Look closely. It has a big mouth, nostrils, eyes, two ears, arms and two feet. It's head and face are perfectly marked; the expression is about a half grin.
Really, it's a potato, or tater, as we in Pulaski County are likely to call it. Les Sturgill grew the almost human-looking spud in his garden at Eubank.
Frankly, it looks like a good Pulaski countian we know but perchance we be offensive the Tater Man likeness must never be made known. The live Tater Man would break his mirror.
"I never saw anything like it," laughed Sturgill. He said he grew the potato in his garden along with other vegetables. "I'm of the old school ... I like to have a garden," he said.
Sturgill said the variety of the potato that formed a Tater Man is Red Pontiac. The Red Pontiac (also known as Dakota Chief), is a red-skinned early main crop potato. It arose as a color mutant of the original Pontiac variety in Florida.
The plants are large and spreading with angled stems and large light purple flowers. The potatoes are deep-eyed and round with dark red skin and white waxy flesh. The skin color can fade significantly, leaving only the eyes red.
Tater Man is looking good!
