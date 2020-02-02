Powell pleads not guilty in murder case

The woman accused of fatally shooting LeeAnna Brumley last May has pleaded not guilty.
Danelle Nicole Powell, 33, of Somerset, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court on Wednesday to be arraigned of a single count of Murder in connection to the May 22 disappearance of Brumley -- a 25-year-old mother whom family members said battled addiction and frequently stayed on friends' couches.
Brumley was officially reported missing by her mother on June 4, and her fate remained a public mystery until last fall when local authorities began taking persons of interest into custody.
Powell was arrested November 14 and indicted on the charge of Murder last month by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
According to testimony from her November preliminary hearing, both Brumley and Powell had been staying with 53-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks of Shady Grove Road in Science Hill. On May 22, there had reportedly been an issue with Brumley's health.
Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office testified Powell told authorities that rather than take Brumley to the hospital, Gerald Avalon Hendricks had a relative -- Corky Lee Hendricks, 39, on Anderson Valley Lane -- take her to a farm on Hendricks Road.
Gerald Avalon Hendricks followed in a separate vehicle with Powell.
Once the four met back up at the farm, according to testimony, Powell shot Brumley with a sawed-off shotgun reportedly on orders from Gerald Avalon Hendricks. Authorities located burned bones believed to be Brumley's at yet another family farm on Charter Oaks Road.
Neither Hendricks man has been charged in connection to this case. However, both are currently in custody on unrelated charges.
Powell has been appointed Jamestown attorney Coleman M. Hurt as conflict counsel and is scheduled to next appear in court for a pretrial conference on February 27. She remained lodged at Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 cash/property bond, according to court documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.