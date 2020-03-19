A career resource site called Zippia Company has named Kentucky one of the top 10 states in the nation as a place to retire and Southern Belle Dairy (now Prairie Farms Dairy) in Somerset as one of the top 100 places to work in Kentucky. Zippia is a career resource and technology company based in San Francisco. It helps job seekers empower their career aspirations with knowledgeable data.
About Kentucky, Zippia said: "If all you know about Kentucky are bourbon and horse races, you may not know the state is seriously affordable. The median home price is only $135,300 –– $50,000 less than neighboring Illinois and $400,000 less than expensive Hawaii. Kentucky also has the lowest cost of living in the nation. Go Kentucky!"
Kathy Morris, marketing manager for Zippia, e-mailed: "Kentucky is one of the best states to retire in the United States on a budget. We examined home prices, cost of living and health-care expenses to find where retirees are more than just scraping by, they're thriving. Kentucky did quite well in all categories." Kentucky was listed as the seventh best place in the nation to retire."
About Southern Belle, Zippia folks are apparently unaware Southern Belle has changed its name to Prairie Farms Dairy. About the iconic company, a landmark on Bourne Avenue, Zippia said: "We hand-curated a list of the best companies to work for headquartered in and around Kentucky using data on salaries, company financial health and employee diversity. (Prairie Farms Dairy) is estimated to generate $56.2 million in annual revenues, and employs approximately 165 people at this headquarters location and 268 total employees across all locations."
Southern Belle Dairy was founded by the late Ralph Shearer and operated by the Shearer family until it sold to Prairie Farms about three years ago. The dairy was listed by Zippia as the 41st best place in Kentucky to work. It got a Zippia Score of 4.3 stars out of 5. Mike Chandler, president of Prairie Farms Dairy, was unavailable for comment.
Zippia, on its website, says: "Our rankings are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in deciding to work for what company. In general, the process used to calculate each ranking was as follows:
First, we choose the above criteria based on conversations with current job seekers and national surveys of what job candidates consistently report as being important to them on the job search. Next, we standardize the each criteria against other companies in the same location with the same job titles.
Minor characteristics were calculated similarly and then rolled up into the major characteristic score. When comparing employee level data, we'd further match the employee to employees in other companies with the same job title We then ranked each company on the scores for each of the major characteristics described above.
This created three rankings -- one for each major characteristic. A company must have had sufficient data for each of the criteria to be included in the rankings.
Next, we averaged the three rankings into an overall company score giving each major characteristic an equal weight. Finally, we ranked each company based on the overall company score and hand moderated them to ensure the rankings matched with general company sentiments from online mentions and reviews.
