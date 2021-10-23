Preliminary hearing set for local man charged with 100 child pornography counts

A Somerset man has pleaded not guilty to 100 counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
Bryceton Wayne Prater, 23, was arrested and charged following the October 13 execution of a search warrant at a residence where Prater was located, according the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office.
Detectives with the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are leading the investigation and were assisted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office during the arrest.
The Attorney General's Digital Forensics Lab will continue to analyze digital devices seized from Prater, and the investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to Cameron's office.
Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor is a Class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
At press time, Prater remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash/property bond. He is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court for a preliminary hearing on October 27.
