Despite a snowy forecast, the Pulaski County Community Early Childhood Council is hoping young families will be up for the first Preschool Palooza since before the Covid pandemic.
The 8th annual Preschool Palooza, after skipping 2020 and 2021, is scheduled to be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at The Center For Rural Development -- moving from the Pulaski County Public Library in downtown Somerset. The vendor fair is the Pulaski Early Childhood Council's signature event to spread the word to families and caregivers about the services available to them that are geared toward children from birth through age five.
According to organizer Stacey Ferrell, the larger venue was needed to accommodate more than 50 vendors and agencies planning to have booths. They include all public and private preschools, child care facilities, agencies that work with young children, health care providers, insurance providers, social service agencies, family fun activities and more.
"Kids will have the opportunity to read to the animals with Love on a Leash," Ferrell said, adding that each booth will also be giving away a door prize.
The Preschool Palooza is free to families who may need to learn what resources are available to them. Ferrell said participants just need to show up; there is no pre-registration.
In addition to the annual Palooza, Ferrell said that the council has also returned to hosting monthly programs that teach skills such as letters, numbers, art, etc. and also incorporate seasonally-appropriate themes.
The local council -- comprised of 15-20 volunteers -- is funded in part through a grant from the Kentucky Governor's Office of Early Childhood and the KIDS NOW initiative established by House Bill 706, which passed both legislative chambers unanimously in 2000 and was funded with 25 percent of the Kentucky Tobacco Settlement.
For more information or to reserve a spot for the training, email pulaskicountycecc@gmail.com. More information is also available on the Pulaski County Community Early Childhood Council Facebook Page.
