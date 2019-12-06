In the days following Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price's DUI arrest on Monday night, questions have arisen about the business meeting he told authorities he'd been to.
Price was pulled over in the Barnesburg community off East Ky. 80 around 8:35 p.m Monday night after Kentucky State Police observed the 2019 Chevy Tahoe Price was driving -- and which is owned by Pulaski County Fiscal Court -- "weaving in the roadway" enough to strike the rumble strip twice and cross the center line three times.
Having failed to successfully complete a field sobriety test and declining to take a preliminary breath test or have blood drawn, according to the citation, the deputy judge was arrested and charged with aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
He spent the night lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center before being released on his own recognizance with a December 16 court date.
When Price couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal that his deputy judge "had left a meeting with a developer for our new industrial park. He was in a county vehicle, which is normal."
The industrial park Judge Kelley was referring to is commonly known as "The Garner Property" -- a large parcel at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Pine Hill Road which Fiscal Court voted to purchase last spring in order to develop a new industrial park annex.
However with SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski County Economic Development Authority) heavily involved with plans for the new industrial park, this newspaper began to receive questions about the nature of Price's reported business meeting about the project.
When contacted Thursday, Deputy Judge Price stated, "As a result of the potential implications, I have been advised not to comment at this time."
Judge Kelley -- who also serves as a SPEDA director along with his city counterpart, Mayor Alan Keck -- told the newspaper that he doesn't know any details regarding the meeting.
"All I was told is that he was going to a meeting with a developer regarding the new industrial park property," the judge said, adding that Price told him of the meeting Monday afternoon before it occurred.
This was news to SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler. In May, Fiscal Court had approved a $5.6 million bond to cover a community match for the Ky. 80-Ky. 461 interchange project and purchase the Garner property on SPEDA's behalf, as the organization was then still too new to obtain its own bond for the projects. Just Wednesday, SPEDA's board of directors voted to move forward with purchasing the 142-acre Garner property from the county.
"This situation and issue has nothing to do with SPEDA," Girdler stated Thursday. "To my knowledge, no formal meeting took place with regard to the industrial park and if one did, SPEDA nor myself nor anyone on behalf of SPEDA had no official engagement in such. SPEDA will continue to work tirelessly to promote our great community, bring folks together to work collaboratively and quantify our actions with positive results."
