A well-known Somerset physician has received the top honor bestowed by Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
An overflow crowd at The Center for Rural Development watched Thursday night as Dr. Brian Priddle accepted the chambers' Distinguished Community Service Award during the 2020 Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber, in making the awards presentation, said Dr. Priddle's " ... role as a skilled physician allowed him to enter the lives of many, but devotion to patients is his legacy.
"Whether recounting day-to-day moments of routine office visits or reliving life-changing events of highs and lows, his patients echo the same experience -- compassionate, personalized care.
"Patients travel near and far throughout the tri-state area to be in his care. To them, a long waiting room time is a minor inconvenience. With every patient's interaction, his passion for caring and commitment to living out his God-given gift is undeniable," Clue said.
Dr. Priddle has said helping bring life into this world is one of his greatest blessings. Over the course of his career, he delivered more than 10,000 babies."
Priddle was born and reared in Paducah before attending the University of Kentucky for undergraduate studies. He graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1981 and completed his OB/GYN residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.
At completion of residency, he and his wife, Mary Lou, relocated to Somerset, her hometown. Dr. Priddle opened his private practice in Somerset and began a 34-year career in obstetrics and gynecological medicine.
Brian grew up along the Mississippi flyway and began hunting ducks at a young age. His mentor in medical residency was an avid waterfowl hunter who impressed upon him importance of being a steward of the environment. Brian wanted a more active role and joined Ducks Unlimited -- a national leader in wetlands conservation.
A member of the local Ducks Unlimited since 1986, Priddle's passion for ducks has continued to soar. Under his leadership, the Lake Cumberland Chapter has been one of the top 100 chapters in the United States for the past 15 years.
Brian has worn many hats with Ducks Unlimited, including Kentucky's state chairman, member of the National Ducks Unlimited board of directors and regional vice president.
Dr. Priddle has served the community in countless ways. He spearheaded archery programs in the local school systems, volunteered with AIM, served on the local board of directors for BB&T,is a member of Grace Baptist Church and sings in the choir.
In his spare time, Dr. Priddle enjoys cheering his alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats, traveling with family and friends and landscaping his yard. Dr. Priddle and Mary Lou, have three children - Lindsey Guffey, Keith (and Katie) Priddle, and Abby (and Ryle) Benke. They also have four grandchildren - Collin Guffey, Emmy, Danielle and Andrew Priddle, and a most loyal companion, his beloved Boykin Spaniel -- Ellie.
In December 2018, Dr. Priddle was thrust into a different role, playing the part of patient instead of physician. He and his family have endured a tumultuous series of events, and yet, Brian has persisted due to a fighting spirit. He has attributed recovery to God's will and prayers from the community.
