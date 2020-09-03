Probation for a Eubank man who ran after giving cops wrong name

A Eubank man arrested after running from a routine traffic stop back in November 2018 was given probation when he was sentenced last week.
Anthony Mullins, 52, of Sandidge Road, pleaded guilty in July to Theft of Identity without Consent, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) and Resisting Arrest.
Those charges stemmed from a November 23, 2018, traffic stop conducted by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Marcus Harrison. Mullins was a passenger in a 2004 Grand Prix. After verifying registration with the driver, Dep. Harrison requested identification from the front seat passenger. The man -- identified as Mullins -- reportedly didn't have any personal identification to produce, and a Social Security number provided came back to another individual. He fled on foot shortly thereafter.
Dep. Harrison was joined by Lieutenant Jon Williams and Dep. Zach Mayfield in a foot pursuit through a nearby neighborhood. After the officers apprehended Mullins, it was determined that he was facing three outstanding warrants for his arrest. Units were also assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Trooper Willie Cowan.
At sentencing in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 27, Mullins was sentenced to one year for each count, suspended in lieu of one year supervised probation.
