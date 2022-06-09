Professional society presents three education scholarships

Janie Slaven | CJ

The Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma has awarded scholarship to three graduates pursuing teaching degrees. Pictured seated, from left, are Reagan Black and Sadie Kemp. Standing, from left, are DKG Iota Chapter President Sharon Whitehead, DKG Scholarship Committee's Cecilia Ramilo, Shaylie Dobbs, DKG Iota Parliamentarian Margaret Mauney and Scholarship Committee Chair Amber Mauney Tongate.