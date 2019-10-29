Somerset's Sanitation Department is getting a new home, one which allows the department to operation from a single location rather than be spread out among three different areas like it is now.
On Monday, Somerset City Council approved the purchase of a 10-acre piece of property on Ky. 914 that will house the Sanitation Department in its entirety.
The property will cost the city $450,000, which Mayor Alan Keck said would not require the city to take on additional debt, but rather will be purchased outright.
"This one is something I think is really going to help us as a community get more efficient," Keck said. "Our Sanitation Department's done a great job over the last several years, but this will give them an opportunity to really operate out of one physical location."
He called the actual transaction a "fair deal," saying that that it will fit the city's needs.
As well as sanitation, Keck said the Police Department will be able to use it, and it will have extra space that could be utilize for storage for city festivals and possibly the Street Department.
Sanitation Manager Jason White said the deal was "a good day for our department."
He said that only minor renovations will need to be made to make the space usable for his crew. Some changes, like putting in a wash bay for the trucks, don't even have to be made before they can move in.
"Overall, the property is close to being ready to use," he said.
White estimated that it will take around six months for the transition to be complete.
During that change, White said he didn't foresee any disruption or delays in service.
Once completed, the change might even allow for faster service since workers won't have to jump between facilities.
"For the taxpayer, it will allow us to take care of our equipment better, to be housed under a roof which, right now, it's not," White added.
In addition to that property, Somerset Council approved the purchase of a 0.20 acre property at 102 West Oak Street for $36,000.
Mayor Keck said the purpose of taking that property was to alleviate storm water drainage near the intersection of Oak and North Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.