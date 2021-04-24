Prosecutor seeking competency report in human trafficking case

A Somerset man accused of soliciting a minor for sex has been found competent to stand trial, but the prosecutor in the case is seeking more information about how that determination was made.
Hank William Abbott, 51, was indicted last August on charges of Human Trafficking (Victim under 18 years of age), Solicitation for Use of a Minor Under 16 in a Sexual Performance, Solicitation for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 16 years of age, and Solicitation for first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor Under 16.
The charges stem from a July 13, 2020, incident investigated by Somerset Police Detective Larry Patterson. Following Abbott's arrest, several residents of the Oak Lawn subdivision in Somerset told the Commonwealth Journal that Abbott was in their neighborhood, trying to lure young girls to his vehicle.
Abbott has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
For the most part, Abbott has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $65,000 cash or property bond. However at some point, he was ordered to undergo an evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC).
The LaGrange facility issued a report on February 10 declaring Abbott to be competent. But according to a motion filed Wednesday by Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, the prosecution's copy is missing key information including: Diagnostic Impressions, Forensic Opinions, Bases for Opinion Regarding Competency, Opinion Regarding Criminal Responsibility, Recommendations, Evaluation Procedure, Bio-Psychosocial Evaluation and Medical Findings, Psychological Testing, Test Results and Diagnostic Interview.
"The report the Commonwealth was given is wholly inadequate to evaluate the findings, defend the findings, understand the findings, or have any use whatsoever to the Commonwealth," Dalton wrote in his motion for the court to compel the release of an unredacted version of KCPC's report.
Abbott's case is next scheduled to be heard during a pretrial conference set for May 7 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
