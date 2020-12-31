Prospective jurors in Wayne County receiving special instructions with qualification forms

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.