Prospective jurors in Wayne County receiving special instructions with qualification forms

MONTICELLO, Ky. -- On Tuesday, Wayne Circuit Clerk Patricia Lay provided information requesting prospective jurors to not report for jury duty until you've been contacted saying you've been selected for a specific jury - whether it be Circuit, District or the Wayne County Grand Jury. Each jury will be randomly selected from all qualified jurors and you will be notified by the Circuit Clerk to which jury you have been assigned, then given further instructions.
You will not be reporting for orientation at this time, but will receive additional information by mail. In the event Wayne District and Circuit Courts are unable to hold any jury trials during your initial six-month term of service, your term will likely be extended for a second six-month term, but your service will not be extended for a third term.
All prospective jurors are asked to fill out the front and back of the Juror Qualification Form received in the mail and return it to the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office within five business days. Circuit Clerk Lay asks everyone to be sure the form is signed and provide at least one phone number. The form may be returned by mail or dropped in one of two gray metal boxes outside the Wayne County Justice Center.
If you are over 65 and considered high risk, indicate on the form if you would like to be excused. Those with medical conditions, who wish to be excused are asked to provide a doctor's statement. Non-residents cannot serve and are asked to provide a copy of their driver's license of the county or state they now reside in.
Students need to provide a schedule of classes attached to the completed qualification form and also return it to the Circuit Clerk's office. Anyone may be excused for a vacation, business meeting or medical appointments scheduled during their jury terms, if it conflicts with a date you are required to attend a trial.
The Kentucky Court of Justice assures everyone of juror safety remaining a top priority as essential court operations resume, including jury service. The Court is committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for jurors and will be following all guidelines established by the Kentucky Supreme Court to ensure social distancing and public safety during terms of service.
You are eligible to have your jury service 'postponed' if you are ill, caring for someone who is ill or in a high risk category. You are also eligible to have your jury service 'excused' if you were laid off, became unemployed or otherwise suffered an economic loss due to the COVID 19 and you can show you would suffer further economic loss as a result of your jury service. Anyone with questions may contact the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office.
"Due to the Supreme Court order there will not be any jury meeting until after February 1, 2021," Lay added. "Different jury panels will be selected January 13, then jurors will be notified by letter of what panel they are on and their first tentative reporting date and additional information.
"The direct jury line is available 24/7."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.