Public defender joins race for district judge

The field of candidates looking to fill the vacancy when District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless retires at the end of 2022 continues to grow.
Dylan Gorski, a Somerset attorney with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, is the latest to file for District Court Judge for the 28th Judicial District, Division I -- covering Pulaski and Rockcastle counties. He submitted his paperwork to the Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort on Monday.
Judge Lawless announced his intention not to seek reelection in October, just before the filing window opened on November 3 for the 2022 election cycle. Others who have filed for candidacy so far include Assistant Pulaski County Attorney B.J. Hardy and Rockcastle lawyer William Leger.
"Judge Lawless has spent many years of his life dedicated to public service," Gorski said. "His retirement is certainly well deserved, and I look forward to seeing where life leads him next."
In his time with DPA, Gorski has handled thousands of criminal cases, ranging from county ordinance violations and traffic tickets in District Court to murder and other Class A felonies in Circuit Court. His law practice includes handling Family Court cases such as foster care placements, child support, juvenile actions, domestic violence protective order violations, as well as many other areas. He has also advocated for and has been successful in getting hundreds of those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction into rehabilitation programs.
Gorski has practiced civil and criminal law in six judicial circuits in front of 14 judges. In handling these cases, he said, he has spoken with and represented victims, worked with law enforcement, coordinated with investigators, reviewed reports from experts in many fields, visited numerous crime scenes, and worked with prosecutors as well as both private and public defense attorneys.
If citizens interact with the court system, Gorski noted, District Court is mostly like where that will occur. District judges serve four-year terms and preside over matters including misdemeanors; civic violations; traffic offenses; probate of wills; arraignments; felony probable cause hearings; small claims involving $2,500 or less; and civil cases involving $5,000 or less.
"I've decided to run for District Court Judge because it is vital to have an experienced and impartial judge protecting our God given, Constitutionally guaranteed rights in the most important court in our state," Gorski said. "The large number of people who are not familiar with the law who come before it, along with the broad array of cases that are handled in this court, make it the most critical court in the judicial system. My depth of experience handling all forms of criminal cases, many areas of civil law, and helping to get those struggling with drug addiction into rehabilitation programs, make me uniquely qualified to take on the role of District Court Judge."
The public defender is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law where, as a student, he provided pro bono legal services for children with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households at the UK Legal Clinic and the Child Advocacy Legal Clinic. Before beginning his legal career, he received his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Berea College. He graduated from Wayne County High School, where he was a member of JROTC for all four years.
The only attorney in his family, Gorski comes from a family with a range of professions. His mother, Sharon Sexton, is a nurse. His father, Vincent Gorski Jr., is a small business owner. His sister, Jessica Weise, is a special education school teacher. His brother, Vincent Gorski III, is a general contractor. Gorski attends The Creek Church on Queensway Drive in Somerset.
