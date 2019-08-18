Back to school; hitting the books … school district tax talk? Every year about this time the subject is brought up.
All three public districts within the county have to talk taxes before they can talk budgeting, and all all three have decided to take what is known as the "4 percent increase" - which is not a four percent increase on the taxpayers end. It's calculating how much in collected tax revenue a district needs to produce four percent more than the "compensating rate," the amount suggested by the state to get about the same amount of money as it did the year before.
What that means for taxpayers is that there will be a slight increase in taxes - not as much as four percent, and the amount varies from district to district.
All three districts must schedule a public hearing to allow members of the public speak on the proposed rate increases.
Here are the specifics for each school districts tax rates and scheduled meetings.
Somerset Independent School District
Somerset Schools will be holding its public hearing on Tuesday, August 27 at 8 a.m. at the district's central office, located at 305 College Street.
Somerset rates will be increasing about two cents per $100 of assessed value of property.
That means the new rate will be 79.2 cents, compared to the fiscal year 2019's rate of 77.1.
Superintendent Kyle Lively said that means a 2.1 percent increase, or an extra $21 per $100,000 of owned property.
That increase means the district expects to produce $5,647,274.80. This is projected to be $282,314.29 more than last year.
The extra funds generated are expected to go to the following areas: $187,179.29 to instruction; $85,494 to transportation; and $9,641.00 to maintenance.
Pulaski County School District
Pulaski will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 29 at 5:30 p.m. at their education offices at 925 N. Main Street (what used to be the RECC building).
Tax rates in the county district will be increasing to 56.9 cents for every $100 worth of assessed property. That is an increase of a little more than one cent, since fiscal year 2019's rate was 55.7 cents.
That increase is projected to raise a total of $18,088,947.45, which is $1,096,235.25 more than the previous amount collected.
Pulaski County Schools plans to put $27,405.88 of the extra funding into the cost of collections, and $1,069,829.37 into instruction.
Science Hill School District
On August 13, the Science Hill Board of Education approved their intent to adopt the 4 percent increase, with a public hearing set for August 30 at 4 p.m. in the northern Pulaski school's board room.
The rate is expected to increase to 69 cents for every $100 of assessed property, up from 65 cents, Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse told the Commonwealth Journal.
Dyehouse said that the increase will generate about $52,000 in additional revenue the district.
"The bulk of these funds will be used for maintenance and repairs on our building and instructional needs," said Dyehouse. "Our school board realizes we have a 29-year-old building that is beginning to need more attention. State and federal funding is being cut year after year and in order to sustain the quality education we provide at Science Hill, the 4 percent increase is a necessity."
