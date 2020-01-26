We're not just tooting our own horn when we say newspapers are vital to the proper functioning of a democratic government.
In short, we help hold government entities and elected officials accountable for the decisions they make and how they opt to spend taxpayer money.
The Kentucky General Assembly is entertaining a bill which would shift public notices from newspapers to government-run Web sites -- and that's a dangerous premise in terms of transparency.
Kentucky cities, counties and school systems have a fundamental responsibility to ensure adequate notification to the public of its actions. The local newspaper is the traditional medium for public notices, and this is exactly where the public expects to find them.
The reasoning behind this bill is that it will save school boards and government entities a few bucks, according to Republican State Rep. Jerry Miller, who introduced the legislation. In our view, government's responsibility to provide notification to the public cannot be abandoned in favor of cost savings that may prove to be elusive in light of a decrease in effective public notice.
We'd like to think we can trust the people we elect, but let's face it -- placing the responsibility of notifying the public in the hands of government officials carries with it a potential for abuse. For example, it may create the temptation to change or manipulate the timing of public notices.
With an online format, guaranteeing or measuring readership is very difficult, as opposed to newspapers, which are required to demonstrate readership by providing records of paid subscribers, maintaining postal permits, or submitting to outside subscription audits.
And it goes without saying that some folks in rural Pulaski County -- not to mention throughout southern and eastern Kentucky -- still have very spotty Internet service. The public won't see legal notices if they don't have Internet access or the means to purchase a computer.
The stability of newspapers as a medium for public notices is unquestionable because it is in print.
Public notices simply belong right here in these pages and not on some government-controlled site.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
