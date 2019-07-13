As local schools are gearing up for classes to begin next month, the Pulaski County Board of Education met in a non-action working session Friday to assess the state of the district.
In light of the Kentucky General Assembly passing Senate Bill 1 last spring in hopes of improving and standardizing school safety regulations statewide, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson reported that local schools are well ahead of the game in terms of full compliance, with safety teams and emergency drill plans in place at each facility. The district is also NIMS (National Incident Management System) compliant.
Richardson also announced that he has met with Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck about the possibility of hiring two part-time School Resource Officers to cover elementary schools when class is in session. In the school board's regular meeting earlier this week, the district formally renewed its contract for four full-time officers based at Southwestern High School, Pulaski County High School, Southern Middle School and Northern Middle School. Last year, Pulaski Elementary's site-based council allocated funding to hire their own SRO as well.
The superintendent said he'd gotten a lot of comments from parents in support of more officers. "One of the things I've had a lot of folks at our elementaries talk to us about is their concern for our outlying elementaries," he said, adding that Title IV funding could be used. "We're looking for retired officers that we could pay for the number of days that kids are in school.…
"That's always a positive, anytime we can get sheriff's personnel into our schools," Richardson continued. "People like to see that. It makes them feel good to know that we have those folks there."
Also tying into safety discussions are planned renovations for Burnside Elementary. While no plans have been finalized, one idea presented was to move the administrative offices to the front of the school and relocate the library.
"They need an addition," Supt. Richardson advised, explaining that some student services are provided through facilities outside of the main building. "With safety standards the way they are now, I feel like that's something that definitely needs to be addressed."
"Burnside is three different buildings meshed into one," Assistant Superintendent Matt Cook added, noting the difficulty in situations that require a lockdown.
Supt. Richardson also wanted to address parent pick-up traffic flow, perhaps accessing a city street through the back portion of the school property. He added he expects to present the board with a proposed BG-1 either next month or in September.
In other news:
• FINANCE -- The district's CERS (County Employees Retirement System for classified staff) contribution is expected to increase by $400,000 (12 percent as decided by the Kentucky General Assembly). Supt. Richardson noted that Step and Rank increases were holding steady at $600,000 but added that the state was providing no assistance for Professional Development or instructional resources.
On a more positive note, district finance officials are projecting that the school system will end this year with a balance of $8.5 million -- due in part to increases in SEEK funding ($292,000), property tax collections ($300,000) and motor vehicle tax collections ($140,000).
• CURRICULUM -- With the next state assessment considered a baseline due to changes in the system, local schools that were previously labeled CSI (in need of Comprehensive Support and Improvement) will start this year with a clean slate. Generally pleased with opportunities for high school credit for middle schoolers and college/career credit for high schoolers, Supt. Richardson noted that Campbellsville has expressed interest in offering after school courses as well as expanding opportunities to freshmen and sophomores.
The superintendent did note that one program currently on hold at the Pulaski Area Technology Center is the natural gas pipeline -- an initiative undertaken in partnership with the City of Somerset to help with maintenance of the city's system. However, Richardson noted that the industry is such that it pays more to actually work the pipelines than to teach about them so instructors have been hard to find. Another challenge involves increasing technology access for students, especially since the state assessment appears to be moving toward online testing in 2021.
Richardson also noted that it would be a challenge for the district as the state is pushing to increase early childhood literacy yet cut the school system's preschool allocation by $100,000.
• OPERATIONS -- In terms of transportation, the district's fleet currently stands at 140 buses that are currently on a 14-year rotation (though the district is considering switching to a schedule determined by mileage). Collectively the fleet travels some 7,000 miles per day, with Supt. Richardson noting that Pulaski County is the third-largest in Kentucky behind Pike and Christian counties. The new bus garage is nearing completion and should be turned over to the district on August 2.
As with finding an instructor for the ATC natural gas pipeline program, the district is challenged with personnel shortages including drivers, classified and certified substitutes, cooks, custodians, and teachers in math, science and special education.
Looking at facilities, the district has upped its bonding capacity to $18.6 million. In addition to the major renovations expected at Burnside Elementary, the district is also looking to replace the roof, HVAC overhaul, electrical and window upgrades at Northern Middle School. Cook is currently working with architect Kevin Cheek of Sherman Carter Barnhart to update the district's facility plan, which is expected to be presented to school board members for approval in September.
• STUDENT SERVICES -- Richardson reported that the district's mental and behavioral health program is a state and national model. The board also discussed the possibility of future redistricting to help alleviate enrollment issues affecting Burnside and Eubank elementaries.
