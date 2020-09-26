Pulaski brothers take amateur trophy at Crappie USA tournament

Anglers from six states traveled to Lake Cumberland last weekend for the Crappie USA Super Event, but the local boys dominated the standings.
Justin and Chris Creech, from Somerset and Nancy respectively, put it all together to win the top spot in the Amateur Division. They brought 11.99 pounds to the scales at Pulaski County Park to earn a first-place check of $1,900. They added $250 for the Ranger Cup Bonus, $250 for the Gamma Line Bonus, $200 for the Crappie Magnet Bonus, and another $100 for the Jenko Bonus.
"It felt good because there were a lot of good competitors out there fishing," Chris said of winning at home. "Those guys really know what they're doing. It felt good to win first place against some good competitors like that."
The brothers have been fishing together since they were kids. Justin is now an officer with the Somerset Police Department while Chris owns his own construction company. When asked what he liked about fishing, Justin responded, "Everything out being in the outdoors.
"That's how we were raised," he continued. "Our dad, who's still an avid outdoorsman, took us hunting and fishing as kids."
"We've been competing for quite some time," Chris said, adding he has also competed in the professional division and finished second in 2018.
Justin began fishing competitively five years ago when he learned about Crappie USA and has placed three times before on Lake Cumberland. Last weekend marked his first win.
Professional and amateur competitors were vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 CUSA Classic at Green River Lake next month, which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Last weekend, a total of 54 boats fished the event based out of Pulaski County Park --12 in the Pro Division and 42 in the Amateur Division. A total of $13,250 was distributed to the winners.
A cool front made for comfortable fishing, low humidity, and beautiful fall days. The air temperature at Somerset started out in the 60's each day, warming into the 80's on Friday, but only into the 70's on Saturday. Winds on Friday were at 12-20 from the NE and at 10-15 from NE on Saturday.
The water temperature was still high and the fish were deep, making it challenging to take care of them in the livewell.
"It was the hardest I've ever experienced crappie fishing on Lake Cumberland," Chris said of last weekend's weather, adding that the Corps' of Engineers have also pullled down lake levels which "hurts fishing."
According to Justin, the brothers fished in the North Fork area of the lake around Buck Creek. "The water was 10 degrees cooler there and it made a huge difference," he said. "We were casting into treetops."
All the fish they weighed were caught on Jenko Baby Fry in the Dirty Milk color and Bobby Garland Baby Shad in Pearl Chartreuse color.
"We caught 23 keepers on day one and 10 on day two," concluded Justin. "It's a tough time to fish Lake Cumberland and the weights verify that."
The runner-up spot in the Amateur Division went to M. Bidarian and Doug Ramsey from Somerset, KY. The local team brought 11.5 pounds to the scales to claim the second-place spot and earn a check for $1,000.
The three-man team of Ben Garland, Barry Turpen, and Nolan Kenner from Nancy made a move from 5th place on day one to take the 2nd place spot. They brought a two-day total of 8.64 pounds to the scales to earn a check for $2,000.
"The weather was a little chilly," Garland said. "But the water temp is still up there. The fish have gone down. A month later would have improved fishing as they come up. We were fishing in 20-25 feet of water."
The team was one poling all the way. They fished the White Oak Creek area using Crappie Magnet jigs tipped with Slab Bites. They were using Bobby Garland plastics, mostly white. Day one was tough, but the fish decided to bite on day two and they caught a lot more fish. In the end, they caught 9 keepers for the tournament.
Day two was better, according to Garland, in terms of both number and quality.
"We caught black, white, and black nosed crappie fishing exactly the same way as day one," he said. "It was just a great time…Fishing with Barry and my grandson, Nolan; getting to go up on the stage. It was just a bonus to catch fish. We were no better than anyone else, we just got lucky."
"We're very thankful that Pulaski County invited Crappie USA to Lake Cumberland," Chris Creech said. "It's a wonderful lake."
"It's growing," Justin Creech said of the tournament. "It's just nice fishing with my brother. Win, lose or draw, it's always nice to spend time with your family and a little competition just makes it fun. Winning with my brother was special."
