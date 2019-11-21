Pulaski Circuit Clerk named to Adams' transition team

A Pulaski County public official has been selected as a member of Secretary of State-elect Michael G. Adams' transition team.
Pulaski Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn was notified Tuesday he would be a member of the transition team. With members throughout the state, his team, Adams says " ... is diverse politically, professionally, geographically and otherwise."
"We met and became acquainted on the campaign trial," said Flynn of his association with Adams. "I think it speaks well of our county to have Rodney Casada and me on transition teams of the new administration. Dr. Casada is a member of Governor-elect Andy Beshear's transition team. Casada is chair of the Pulaski County Democratic Party and member of the Pulaski County Board of Elections.
Flynn said his duties as member of Adams' transition team will be to assist in restructuring the secretary of state's office and interviewing job applicants.
"Most of the team members, like me, have full-time jobs," said Flynn. "There will be some days I will need to be in Frankfort, but Adams has arranged it so that time will be away from working hours. He will not disrupt my work as circuit clerk," Flynn promised.
Flynn says he has no aspirations for a job with the new state administration. "I am your circuit clerk ... I will be your circuit clerk," he assured. A veteran of the circuit clerk's office, Flynn has worked there since he was 15.
Grandson of longtime Circuit Clerk George Flynn, the younger Flynn was appointed to serve the remaining two years of the elder Flynn's term when he (George) stepped down because of family health issues. J.S. was elected to a full six-year term in November 2018.
Adams, a Republican, defeated Democrat Heather French Henry in the November 5 General Election. He will succeed Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes who had served her constitutional limit of two terms.
A native of Paducah, Adams has worked for Republican elected officials including Sen. Mitch McConnell and former Gov. Ernie Fletcher before becoming general counsel for the Republican Governors Association. Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Adams to the Kentucky Board of Elections, where he served for 1 ½ years before resigning to run for secretary of state.
Adams said prior to the election his priorities would be to "clean up the fallout" he said was left by his predecessor, Grimes. He also would require Kentuckians to display a photo ID to vote in order to reduce cheating and said he would work with the Trump administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.