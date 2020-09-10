Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator, said this week he may order nearly 40,000 ballots for the upcoming November 3 General Election. Pulaski County has more than 48,000 registered voters, and Vaught earlier predicted as many as 30,000 voters may go to the polls.
Vaught said Tuesday Pulaski County Board of Elections will approve ballot faces within the next 24 to 48 hours. House of Representatives, municipal and school board races in different districts and divisions will require 25 different ballot faces, according to Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager.
Pulaski County Board of Elections is building on its successful handling of the June 23 primary elections at which changes were forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early in-person voting at the upcoming General Election will begin October 13 at two places -- Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and a yet-to-be -chosen place near Somerset Mall. "It won't be in the mall, but near the mall, Vaught said. "In the mall requires voters to walk too far," he reasoned. Absentee ballots may be requested now but, of course, can't be mailed until ballots are printed and available.
On Election Day, there will be 10 Super Precincts for in-person voting. These include the six Super Precincts established during the June primaries -- Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium, Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary School, as well as added Super Precincts at Eubank, Rocky Hollow Recreation Center, Burnside and a Super Precinct near Somerset Mall. Vaught said all Super Precincts must be handicap accessible.
Noting statewide publicity about a critical shortage of poll workers, Vaught laughingly said "I've got them (precinct officers) running out my ears."
The Super Precincts aforementioned are the only places for in-person voting on November 3. Traditional voting places at Pulaski County's 56 precincts will be closed.
Any registered voter in Pulaski County may go to any of the 10 Super Precincts and vote on Election Day. With electronic polling books (e-poll books), a voter's drivers license will download voter information at any Super Precinct. If a voter doesn't have a drivers license, the e-poll book will search voter registration files for the name of a registered voter.
In-person voting on Election Day will begin at 6 a.m. and continue 12 hours, until 6 p.m. Any potential voter at the polling place at 6 p.m. will get to vote. If there is a line of voters at 6 p.m., the precinct sheriff will get at the end of the line, and all voters in line will be allowed to vote.
Tabulation of votes will be done in the clerk's office after the polls close. Election regulations approved by the State Board of Elections, governor and secretary of state require all counties to release unofficial vote totals before midnight on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.