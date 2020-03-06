Pulaski Constable, FBI involved in shootout

The FBI stated that one of its agents is in stable condition, as is Pulaski County Fourth District Constable Gary Baldock, as of press time Friday. Both the agent and Baldock suffered gunshot wounds in a Friday morning shooting.
Meanwhile, Fifth District Constable Mike "Wally" Wallace has pleaded not guilty in federal court on a charge of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
Wallace was taken into custody Friday morning without incident as FBI agents served a warrant against him on the charges.
Wallace's attorney, Robert Norfleet, confirmed that Wallace was in federal custody before the shooting incident took place, and was not at the scene of the shooting.
An FBI agent was shot while agents were attempting to serve a federal warrant against Baldock at Baldock's residence on Mountain View Drive in Somerset.
Baldock reportedly fired upon the agents, who returned fire. Baldock also received a gunshot wound.
Baldock was reported to have been taken to a Lexington hospital. A UK Medical Center spokesperson said the hospital had no patient by the name of Gary Baldock and directed all other inquiries to the FBI in Louisville.
Both Baldock and Wallace were named in a federal indictment late last month. The case was unsealed Friday morning.
The indictment reads that Wallace and Baldock "knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate persons within Pulaski County, Kentucky, in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States, specifically their right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by one acting under color of law and the right to be free from the deprivation of property without due process of law by one acting under color of law."
Wallace was arraigned Friday afternoon, entering a plea of not guilty.
Norfleet said that Wallace was released after the hearing on the condition that he not be involved in any investigations nor perform any law enforcement duties.
Norfleet added that he was provided all of the documents involved in the case at the hearing, including all of the discovery, meaning he had not had time to look over the documents and, therefore, did not know the details of the investigation.
A clue as to why there is an investigation against Wallace was provided by Somerset defense attorney Greg Ousley, who said, "I contacted the FBI about seven months ago because I had several clients tell me the things that he did to them. My clients would usually have to forfeit money to Wally via fiscal court and [then] get a sweet deal on the rocket docket."
Norfleet said Wallace maintained his innocence.
He also said Wallace was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the shooting and injury of an FBI agent, and that he offered his condolences to both the agent and Constable Baldock.
