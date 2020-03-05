Pulaski countians will vote for presidential candidates in May

This article, written as Super Tuesday has wrapped up, reminds Pulaski countians they too will vote in presidential preference primaries May 19.
Kentucky presidential preference primaries are late in the process and a Democratic presidential candidate could have sufficient delegates for nomination when Kentuckians vote. Kentucky at one time had earlier presidential preference primaries but the powers that be decided it was too costly and joined the presidential vote with regular primary elections.
On Super Tuesday, March 3, 14 state primaries and the American Samoa caucuses took place, amounting to 1,357 pledged delegates -- 33.8 percent of the nationwide total. To secure the nomination, a candidate needs the support of 1,991 pledged delegates.
If no candidate has reached this number by the party's national convention in Milwaukee in July, it is known as a contested or brokered convention. The nominee is then chosen in a more complex voting system that also involves unpledged delegates - known as 'superdelegates' - who can vote their conscience.
Democratic Party headquarters in Frankfort emphasized to the Commonwealth Journal the presidential preference primary is not a party function and is conducted by the Kentucky Secretary of State. The secretary of state's office had not returned a telephone call requesting additional information.
The 2020 Kentucky Democratic presidential preference primary is one of two contests on May 19. The other is in Oregon. The Kentucky Democratic primary is a closed primary, meaning only registered Democrats can vote.
Kentucky will send 60 delegates, of which 46 are pledged, to the 2020 Democratic National Convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee. The delegates will be allocated proportionally on the basis of the results of the May 19 primary.
Of the 46 pledged delegates, between three and eight are allocated to each of the state's six congressional districts and another six are allocated to party leaders and elected officials, in addition to 10 at-large pledged delegates. Candidates must meet a threshold of 15 percent at the congressional district or statewide level in order to be considered viable.
Filing with the Kentucky secretary of state's office as Democratic presidential candidates were Joseph R. Biden, Wilmington, DE; Michael R. Bloomberg, New York; Michael Bennet, Denver, CO; John K. Delaney, Potomac, MD; Tulsi Gabbard, Kailua, Hawaii; Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.; Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN; Bernie Sanders, Burlington, Vermont; Elizabeth Warren, Cambridge, MA; Tom Steyer, San Francisco, Calif.; Cory Booker, Newark, NJ; Deval Patrick, Richmond, MA; and Andrew Yang, New York. Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Michael R. Bloomberg and Andrew Yang all have withdrawn.
On Saturday, May 23, county and legislative conventions will designate delegates to the congressional district and state conventions. During the congressional district and state conventions in Louisville on Saturday, June 6, national convention district-level delegates will be chosen, as well as the 10 pledged at-large and 6 PLEO delegates (party leaders and elected officials) to send to the Democratic National Convention.
President Donald Trump was the only Republican to file for the GOP presidential preference primary in Kentucky, meaning that he will get all of Kentucky's delegates to the GOP national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump's name will be on the May 19 presidential preference ballot and Pulaski County Republicans may cast a complimentary vote for him.
To become the Republican Party nominee, the candidate must win a simple majority of 1,237 of the 2,472 total delegates at the Republican National Convention.
