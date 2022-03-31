Pulaski County Animal Shelter hosts adoption, donation drive

For animal shelters, spring marks the start of challenges but the staff at the local facility hope that residents are ready to help.
While winter can be a dangerous time, particularly for animals left outside, it's typically the spring and summer months when a shelter's intakes increase with new births of kittens and puppies.
To prepare for the season, the Pulaski County Animal Shelter is hosting an Adoption/Donation Drive on Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be the first event the shelter has hosted since the pandemic was declared.
"Since the whole Covid thing, we've had a whole lot of animals coming in," PCAS Adoption Manager Kim Sears said, "and it's not just us. It's been everywhere with rescues and everything.
"We thought maybe it might help with adoptions to try to bring the public in and let them see what we've got."
Sears hopes that more events will be planned in the coming months. The nearly day-long event gives people a chance to get to know animals at the shelter. Dogs are available for $60 while cats can be adopted for $40. Anyone wanting to adopt a cat is asked to bring their own pet taxi for transport.
Sears noted that the shelter has 28 adult dog runs and five puppy runs in addition to the cat room.
"We stay full," she added. "We don't often have very many emptied, so we've actually been relying on rescues in order to get our dogs out because adoptions are not as high as the intake. At the rate we've been getting them in, I have been turning to rescues with what's not been adopted so I can make space for the new ones."
In addition to the adoption event, shelter officials have also put together a "wish list" for those interested in donating supplies. The list includes but isn't limited to Purina Kitten Chow, Cat Chow, Dog Chow and Puppy Chow; Fancy Feast Kitten Classic Pate collection; Purina Tidy Cats litter for multiple cats (clumping or non-clumping); Temptations treats; Hill's Science Diet for puppies and adult dogs; Pedigree dog food; and Milk-Bone treats.
"I like getting treats for the dogs because we feed once a day," Sears explained. "I do that in the morning. Generally when we close, the last thing I do is go around and give them some treats. I feel like…that kind of tides them over until they're fed again."
Sears also encouraged anyone who can to come out and volunteer.
"I'd like to see more people come in; that would be a really great thing," she said, adding that playing with the dogs and cats is key. "We have three fenced-in yards.…They can throw a tennis ball or take a dog for a walk. If they like cats, then they can go up and give them a little attention one on one out of the kennel."
The Pulaski County Animal Shelter is located at 235 Adopt Me Lane of East Ky. 80 in Somerset. To learn more, call 606-679-6432.
