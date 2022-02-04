The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board has approved more than $1.3 million for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth.
The Pulaski County Conservation District was approved for $300,000 to administer a County Agriculture Investment Program (CAIP) in 2022.
CAIP provides agricultural producers with cost-share assistance in 11 investment areas including ag diversification, large animals, small animals, farm infrastructure, fencing and on-farm water, forage and grain improvement, innovative ag system, on-farm energy, poultry and other fowl, agtech and leadership development, and value-added and marketing.
"T[hese] investments by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board help fulfill our mission to diversify farm operations and expand agricultural opportunity," Dr. Ryan Quarles, Commissioner of Agriculture, said. "Whether it's through leadership development programs or innovative research, Kentucky farm families are on the frontlines of revitalizing our agriculture industry as we recover from COVID-19."
Local producers can receive up to $5,000 maximum with a 50/50 match. According to Sean Southard, Director of Communications and Public Affairs with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the program is pro-rated -- meaning that once administrative expenses have been taken out of the $300,000, the funding is divided among all approved applicants.
"Just because it's a $5,000 max, doesn't mean a producer will get the $5,000," Southard explained. "It depends on the number of producers that apply."
Pulaski County Conservation District Technician John Burnett told the Commonwealth Journal that producers need to sign up in person at the local office in Suite 102 at 45 Eagle Creek Drive, Somerset. Dates for the three-week signup window have yet to be determined but should be announced for late February or early March, Burnett said.
