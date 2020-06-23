Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Friday that 78 projects across Kentucky are in line to receive more than $4.7 million in grants to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste taken to landfills and improve household hazardous waste management.
The program awards three types of grants: county purchase of recycling equipment, purchase of composting equipment and promotion of creative solutions of managing organic material, and county drop-off events for disposal of potentially hazardous items.
The grants include 37 recycling awards totaling $2.47 million, 28 household hazardous waste grants worth $798,964 and 13 composting grants for $1.43 million.
Pulaski County Fiscal Court has been awarded a recycling grant in the amount of $301,249.20 as well as a composting grant for $25,000.
According to County Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten, the recycling grant will be used to upgrade equipment -- including new balers for cardboard and paper -- as well as containers for businesses aimed at improving aesthetics as well as efficiency for recycling crews picking the recyclables up. The funds also help cover advertising in local media as well as support for the department's mobile app.
But the real news is the $25,000 composting grant which Masten said will be used to launch a new project long advocated by Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley. County road crews will begin dropping off the limbs they cut while out trimming trees along county roads at the recycling center, which is next door to the road garage on West Ky. 80.
"Our plan is to set up a green waste recycling center," Judge Kelley said. "This $25,000 will help us get the ball rolling by allowing us to rent the equipment needed to get started. Once operational, we hope to find additional grant monies and to prove the need for such a valuable service to our community."
"We can grind the trimmings up for mulch," Masten added, "which can then be used for our parks. Right now, we'll just grind the trees and branches brought in by the road department but in the future we hope to expand on the project."
The Kentucky Pride Fund offers the grants. The fund is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.
