When the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office reopened to the public on Wednesday, there was a new option for citizens needing to tag their vehicles.
In addition to the satellite branch at Somerset Mall, a new branch is now open in the former BB&T branch on North Main Street just a few doors down from main office in the Pulaski County Courthouse.
Pulaski County Fiscal Court purchased the property for $535,000 last fall to house County Clerk Linda Burnett’s motor vehicle licensing department (MVL). Work began to remodel the building in November, and an initial opening date of February 17 was only to be delayed another month when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most businesses and agencies in mid-March.
Burnett expressed her appreciation to the Pulaski County Detention Center for allowing a crew of inmates to work on the renovation, particularly painting and installation of shiplap. Though the office kept the bank’s original tile, the carpeting was replaced by flooring from Elaine’s Carpet Barn. New countertops were installed over the original woodwork.
“We didn’t change too much,” the clerk said. “I’m not a throwaway person.”
By the first week of May, the new MVL was in good enough order for Branch Manager Samantha Owens and a few staff members to transfer to the new location and provide limited services.
“They were doing drive-thru by appointment only,” Burnett explained, “and they’d been working on mail and dealer work being dropped off.”
There are still some finishing touches to be completed and a planned relocation of the office’s bookkeeping department will take place a bit later, but eventually about 16 employees will be working from the MVL branch. Burnett and her staff are excited to offer the public more parking and even a drive-thru.
Now that the MVL branch is open to the public, Owens noted that the drive-thru is for renewals only.
“I think the drive-thru’s going to be really good,” Burnett added. “I wish we had room for two.”
Departments still left at the courthouse, Burnett added, include elections, delinquent taxes, marriage licenses, and records (e.g. land transfers, liens, etc). The mall branch will still handle motor vehicle services as well as the MVL office.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said of the new branch. “It’s going to be a good move for people.”
