Tuesday's approval of the county magisterial districts -- with no changes for the next decade -- may have been a relief for the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, which handles local elections, but one branch of the office is still busy this week as they prepare for a major transition.
County Clerk Linda Burnett announced Wednesday that the mall branch will be closed for the rest of this week as employees move operations to former First & Farmers at Grand Central Place for an opening planned next Monday, April 18.
The new branch will offer a public service area for general questions as well as a dealers' area, four tellers stations for general motor vehicle licensing, a station accessible for those with disabilities as well as the much-publicized three drive-thru lanes.
Burnett expressed her appreciation to the Pulaski County Fiscal Court for their approval and facilitation of the bank purchase and the subsequent renovation.
The larger space will allow for more personnel to be added to the six deputy clerks stationed at Somerset Mall, something that was also discussed at this week's fiscal court meeting as Burnett asked to amend her office's salary cap by $50,000.
"I need two additional employees which will be based at the [Grand Central MVL] branch," Burnett told magistrates. "Then I'm hoping to get seasonal, or part-time workers."
The county clerk explained that she's having to increase her office's starting salary a bit to $11 per hour in order to recruit new employees.
District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk made the motion to approve Burnett's request with a second from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw.
