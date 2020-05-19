People weren't exactly lined up to get in as the Pulaski County Courthouse reopened Monday, as restrictions are still in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Technically we are open," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said, "[but] there are definitely restrictions."
The Pulaski County Clerk's Office is continuing limited services by appointment only, according to Judge Kelley, and the Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency is operating by appointment only as well. Meanwhile the PVA (Public Valuation Administrator) Office and the Occupational Tax Office both have limited visitors to two people at at time.
On the positive side, Pulaski County Occupational Tax website states that the net profit tax deadline has been extended until July 15 in line with federal and state income tax deadlines.
The courthouse closed to foot traffic on March 16, as Judge Kelley declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the virus' arrival locally. As of 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 50 cases in Pulaski County. Of the four active cases, one is hospitalized while three are in self isolation. There have been 44 recoveries and two fatalities.
