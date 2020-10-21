Pulaski County Detention Center sports pink for breast cancer awareness

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, support for the campaign can come from the most unexpected places.
Jailer Anthony McCollum and the employees of the Pulaski County Detention Center are working on several projects to raise awareness -- and funds -- for the cause.
"All of us have been affected by cancer [of all kinds]," Jailer McCollum noted. "We had a deputy who had to retire recently because of [lung] cancer and we have several who work here who are survivors of cancer."
McCollum also spoke of his grandmother, who passed away from breast cancer, as a major influence on him so when deputy jailers Michelle Bramble and Nikki Weaver approached him about doing something to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, he was all in.
This Saturday, PCDC is hosting "Strike Out Cancer" -- a co-ed softball tournament for first responders -- at Science Hill Ball Park starting at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society's Relay For Life, for which the jail has had a team the last two years.
Employees are also wearing pink shirts and rubber wristbands to show their support. Female inmates who formed a sewing group and have been producing masks during the coronavirus pandemic are now making pink masks as part of the campaign.
PCDC is also selling for $2 wooden chalkboard signs for a front window display on which you can put the name of someone who has battled or succumbed to breast cancer. The jail lobby is still closed due to COVID-19, but a bell has been installed out front to alert jail staff when someone needs to enter.
"Generally the only people we're allowing inside the facility are attorneys," McCollum said, "and that's in a 'have-to' situation."
For more information, call the jail at 606-678-4315.
