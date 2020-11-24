Pulaski County Detention Center tightens restrictions as staffers test positive for COVID-19

Pulaski County Detention Center is working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak as 11 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
PCDC Captain Randy Wiles told the Commonwealth Journal this weekend that the jail is implementing plans made months ago, as the pandemic first gripped the state, to control the spread of COVID-19. Jailer Anthony McCollum instituted the tightened restrictions as the positive results began to come in Friday.
Jailer McCollum updated the newspaper on Monday, saying that PCDC staff were awaiting test results for inmates. While none have experienced symptoms yet, he expects at least some to come back positive.
"The law of averages was against us," McCollum said, adding that the jail managed to keep COVID-19 out for 10 months before this latest statewide surge. "The good news is that no one over here is sick."
The jailer has been working closely with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Corrections to ensure PCDC's operations are in compliance with their guidelines and recommendations.
Jailer McCollum had himself been working from home as part of a self-quarantine following a potential virus exposure when the first employee fell ill. Of those who have tested positive so far, he added, most were from the same shift. He's now back on duty, and the jail is utilizing more part-time employees as well as overtime to ensure proper staffing while the affected deputies are quarantined.
Capt. Wiles added that inmates are being allowed extra free phone calls "to keep in touch with loved ones during these uncertain times." He expressed appreciation for the tremendous support PCDC continues to receive from local leaders and the law enforcement community.
"We're working with law enforcement and they're only bringing arrestees that are a danger to the community," Wiles said. "They're citing more to court."
That practice was also implemented back in the spring during the initial statewide COVID-19 shutdown. PCDC's population as of Monday afternoon stood at 286.
