The latest County Health Rankings report for Kentucky shows little change in the top and bottom quarters of the standings, with most of the bigger shifts among counties in the middle.
Pulaski County saw a huge drop this year -- going from 62 to 73 in Health Outcomes, and from 66 to 77 in Health Factors. It is one of 14 Kentucky counties to have moved down at least 10 notches in health outcomes and one of 10 to make such a drop in health factors.
Health outcomes are gauged by life expectancy and measures of quality of life. Health factors measure things such as access to physicians and areas to exercise, tobacco use, children living in poverty, violent crime, long commutes and other environmental factors.
When looking at the criteria used to determine those rankings, it becomes clear that the overall health of Pulaski County hasn't changed as dramatically as the rankings appear. Several individual determinants remain virtually unchanged from last year, indicating the shift is due more to other Kentucky counties moving up.
The prevalence of diabetes in Pulaski Countians remained steady at 14 percent while adult smoking increased from 23 percent to 24 percent. Adult obesity rose from 35 to 37 percent. The number of uninsured just rose from six to seven percent, with uninsured adults increasing from seven to eight percent and uninsured children rising from three to four percent.
Looking at socioeconomic factors, Pulaski County still reports a 96 percent high school graduation rate. Unemployment had dropped from 5.6 percent to 5.1 (prior to COVID-19). Children in poverty decreased from 29 percent to 26 percent. The median household income grew from $36,300 to $41,500.
Because the shifts for most counties are so small that they are statistically insignificant, researchers have placed counties in four groups of 30 counties each, called quartiles. The rankings are meant to be viewed more as a general categorization of a county's health status, rather than making specific comparisons with counties that are relatively close in the rankings.
Pulaski County remains in the third quartile -- with the drop in the rankings not enough to land it among the bottom 30 counties. Neighboring Russell County did fall into the bottom quartile for health outcomes, down from 77 to 93.
The bottom quartile for both health outcomes and factors continues to be made up almost entirely of Appalachian counties. The only exception for health outcomes is Fulton County, a poor county in the Mississippi Delta at the state's western tip. The exceptions for health factors are Fulton County and Grayson County, in west-central Kentucky.
Oldham and Boone, two of Kentucky's wealthiest counties, continue to be the top two in health outcomes, as they have been since 2011. No. 3, Spencer County, has ranked either third or fourth since 2016. Woodford County ranked fourth this year, moving up from the 14th spot in last year's rankings and Fayette County ranked fifth, moving up from 10th.
Oldham and Boone are also the top two counties in health factors, and have been since 2015. They have been in the top five since 2011. Woodford, Campbell and Scott are ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, for the second year in a row.
Breathitt, Owsley and Perry counties, in that order, hold the bottom three spots for health outcomes again this year, followed by Clay and Floyd. All are in the East Kentucky Coalfield. The bottom five counties for health factors are Clay, Owsley, Wolfe, Breathitt and McCreary, all in the coalfield.
The report challenges Kentucky counties to take this data and turn it into action, and offers resources to do that on the "Take Action To Improve Health" section of its website. The report says it "illustrates what we currently know when it comes to what is keeping people healthy or making them sick and shows what we can do to create healthier places to live, learn, work and play."
The full report, issued by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, can be found at www.countyhealthrankings.org.
