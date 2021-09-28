There's a new face at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Erica Spurgeon arrived on September 1 to join Jennifer Cole as the second 4-H Youth Development Agent for the University of Kentucky-affiliated community organization.
"Our county is so large," Spurgeon explained. "We serve 13 elementary schools and there are homeschool groups as well as several [community] clubs. Really a county this size needs two agents to have a full reach."
Spurgeon comes to the local Extension office from a background in marketing. She is originally from Pulaski County, having grown up in Shopville and graduated from Pulaski County High School. Upon getting married, she moved with her husband Aaron -- who served in the Air Force -- to North Dakota.
"I earned my bachelor's degree from the University of North Dakota in Communication and Marketing," Spurgeon said, adding that during that time she began to volunteer with youth groups such as Girl Scouts. "While I was in school and doing that volunteer work, I really knew that I wanted to work in youth programs in some capacity."
Spurgeon had also interned with a nonprofit organization which serves rural communities, and had liked that as well. "I knew if I could couple nonprofit work with youth programs, that would just be my dream to do that," she said. "I'm glad that those things led me here to Extension."
The new agent recounted how she was involved with her elementary school 4-H Club and enjoyed writing speeches and art projects. When she was 9, Spurgeon won a blue ribbon for duck sculpture she made through the program. That's just one of the fond memories that prompted Spurgeon to sign up her own children after the family had moved back to Eubank following her husband's military discharge.
Spurgeon noticed the vacant position while she was on the Extension website to see what might interest daughter Freya, a 6th grader, and son Strider, who's in first grade.
"It's something I hoped to get into someday," Spurgeon said of the Extension Service. "I just got lucky that a new agent position opened up, and I applied as soon as I saw the opening."
Though her start date meant missing out this year's fair as well as 4-H Summer Camp, Spurgeon has gotten to participate in a shooting invitational as well as annual livestock show and sale.
"That was a great experience, seeing the kids show their animals," Spurgeon said, adding that it's good for her to have a chance to acclimate before the big events next year. "I've been really lucky these last few weeks, because a lot of people come into this position and there isn't a second agent already here. I have been really, really blessed to have Jennifer Cole here because I've been able to shadow her and come to her with questions.…She has been nothing but welcoming and helpful; I think we're going to make a really great team."
Spurgeon's co-workers at the Pulaski County Extension Office have been very supportive as well, she added. For now, she and Cole are working to divide tasks and projects based on their individual strengths. While livestock and country ham projects are well established locally, Spurgeon has reached out to some volunteers in hopes of launching programs for rabbits and poultry soon.
"We want to make sure we reach as many kids as possible," Spurgeon said.
