On Friday, Pulaski County officials issued a public notice cancelling next Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.
According to the notice, the decision was made to comply with Governor Andy Beshear's Red Zone County Reduction Recommendations. Red zone counties have a seven-day rolling average of at least 25 new cases per day per 100,000 population. As of Thursday, Pulaski County's rate stood at 69 per 100,000 people.
Pulaski County has been consistently in the Red Zone since November. At that time, Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley closed the courthouse to walk-in traffic but Fiscal Court continued to meet at least once monthly through Facebook Live. This month's first regular meeting was held January 12.
"We apologize for any inconvenience," the notice stated. "We feel it's a necessity to help keep all Pulaski County citizens safe."
The next regular meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court will be held on February 9 at 10 a.m.
