Pulaski County Fiscal Court talks trucks

Pulaski County Fiscal Court met in regular session Tuesday, with a public hearing among the issues highlighting discussion.
Closed to public attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was livestreamed through Facebook and featured a brief public hearing on the purchase of four Mack trucks at a total in excess of $500,000. The court offered to take comments through Facebook or to call in but none were received. District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked for a general explanation of the program while court members were waiting.
The county rotates its fleet by purchasing new vehicles and then auctioning them off after a year or so in favor of new replacements. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley explained that, as a government agency, the county can purchase the vehicles at reduced prices and more often than not, make a profit when it's time to sell at auction.
Deputy Judge Dan Price further explained that the county entered the program after the winter of 2016, when the road department faced the worst snows in recent years with "antiquated equipment." The county found the statewide program through a company called Worldwide Equipment, which offers tandem trucks at interest-only cost. The county contracts with another company, Alabama-based JM Wood, for the auctions.
"In the last three years, not only have we offset that interest-only payment that we're making," Price said, "we've also been able to sell the vehicles at a surplus of funds."
The profit is then earmarked for lease equipment. Though the county had been dealing with five trucks at a time, Price said they dropped one this year due to the pandemic and ensuing budget shortfall.
Price added that county officials were meeting with the Kentucky Department for Local Government Tuesday afternoon via Zoom as part of the approval process.
Ranshaw said he appreciated the explanation and wanted the general public to understand why the county keeps purchasing trucks. He noted that with full warranties, the vehicles also do not cost anything to maintain.
"We don't put a wrench to them," Price agreed. "They're serviced every month, and the service is in the contract."
"I'm for the program because I know it's saving us money in the long run," Ranshaw said.
Price went on to say that the county is the third largest geographically in Kentucky but has the most road miles to maintain. "The main purpose is to provide the best equipment for our employees, so we can improve our service in the community," he said.
As the public hearing portion of the meeting came to a close, Judge Kelley apologized for its unorthodox manner but noted that county officials are learning new things trying to comply with the state's Sunshine Law as well as pandemic restrictions.
In other news, the court approved:
• the second reading of a budget amendment to include the $1 million state Community Development Block Grant for senior housing.
• advertising as required by law for the Western Pulaski County Water District to annex a property they purchased off Ky. 914. Judge Kelley explained that the annexation was to clearly define the district's boundaries.
• a one-year contract with Unified Technologies for phone service and support.
• the promotion of Kim Sears from part time to full time at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter to replace an employee who has retired. The court also authorized the shelter to advertise for two part-time positions, one replacing Sears and the other an open position which had been put on hold while the shelter was closed due to the pandemic.
• reappointment of Nyoka Gholson to the Woodstock Community Center board for a term of four years.
• appointment of Tammy Anger, Ben Williams and J.J. Grabeel to the county ethics committee for staggered terms ranging from two to four years.
• mowing three neglected properties under Ordinance 930.1.
• a donation to the Queen for a Day program, which works with underprivileged women, pending this year's event can be held given the pandemic.
