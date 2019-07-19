Pulaski County has no sign of new state drivers' licenses

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Division of Driver Licensing has promised by the end of the summer to have available statewide new driver's licenses that comply with federal law for identification.
However, almost a third of official summer has passed and Pulaski Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn said Tuesday " ...I have received no formal information (about when the new licenses will be available in Pulaski County) ... and we have not received any equipment to issue the licenses."
Flynn and members of his staff have attended a training session on how to issue the licenses and pilot programs are currently under way in Franklin and Woodford counties. But that's it, so far, at least as far as the Commonwealth Journal has been able to find out.
Efforts to reach a live person at the Division of Driver Licensing have been blocked by an automated telephone system which refers a caller to the division's website. No scheduling information for individual counties is listed.
Once the new licenses are available, the next time drivers renew their current credential or those obtaining licenses for the first time will choose from one of two new versions: Standard or voluntary travel ID. Voluntary travel IDs have all the benefits of a standard credential plus they are federally accepted when boarding U.S. domestic flights and entering access-restricted federal facilities.
Beginning in October 2020, only people with a voluntary travel ID will be allowed to board domestic flights. To board domestic flights anyone who does not have a voluntary travel ID will have to show other forms of identification such as a passport.
The standard driver's license and the voluntary travel ID will be available initially in four- or eight-year intervals with the prices ranging from $21.50 to $48.Until new credentials are offered in the applicant's county of residence, standard credentials will be offered at their existing price (for example, $20 driver's license).
Current credential holders may request a new license (new standard or voluntary travel ID) if they are within six months of their cards expiration date. If your expiration date is six months or more after the October 1, 2020 federal enforcement date, you will apply for a $15 duplicate license. This will allow you to obtain a voluntary travel ID credential that maintains your current credentials expiration date until you are eligible to renew your credential. A duplicate credential can be requested at any time.
Among information an applicant will need to be issued the new identification licenses:
• Proof of identity document (such as a certified birth certificate, unexpired passport, Permanent Resident Card, etc.) If you wish to obtain a certified copy of your birth certificate, contact the vital statistics agency in the state of your birth. Those born in Kentucky may contact the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics. A current driver's license does not qualify as a valid proof of identity.
• Proof of Social Security number (such as a non-laminated Social Security card, W-2 form, or 1099)
• Proof of residency (such as a utility bill less than 61 days old, lease, pay statement, postmarked mail, etc.)
The name on your driver's license should be your legal name. If it does not it will be necessary to take a copy of your birth certificate or a legal document showing your name change to the circuit court clerk's office to have your driver's license information corrected.
If your Social Security card does not have your legal name an applicant must go to the local Social Security Administration field office to have information updated in the Federal Social Security Administration database.
Also, if your driver's license has your new married name, but your Social Security card does not, an applicant must go to the local Social Security Administration field office to have a Social Security card issued with your new last name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.