Pulaski County High School's FFA chapter is one of 10 clubs across the state selected to receive a $1,000 grant to help fight hunger in a unique way.
The Better Days Through Better Ways grants are funded by the Mulhollem Cravens Foundation through a partnership with the Kentucky FFA Foundation. Since 2014, a total of 76 Better Days Through Better Ways projects have been funded across the state.
With their grant, Pulaski agriculture students will construct compost tumblers from donated barrels, as well as towers from recycled tires that they will plant with potatoes. They will also develop and present workshops to teach people how to use compost to grow potatoes in their own tire towers. The workshops will be held for local elementaries and the community at large.
Any potatoes produced in the project will be donated to local organizations that provide food for families in need in Pulaski County, teaching students that they can be self-sufficient and make an impact in their community.
"The Mulhollem Cravens Foundation gives to causes that make an impact in communities," Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation, said. "Kentucky FFA chapters do have a positive effect in counties across Kentucky, and their true partnership has moved the needle to causes relating to hunger, food waste and awareness in our state. We are so grateful for the support."
"Contributing to food needs is the central goal," said Valerie Cravens of the Mulhollem Cravens Foundation, "but how much is learned in the process is just as important. Students should gain skills in any or all of the areas of communication, marketing, production or management."
The Kentucky FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships which support the FFA vision to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. Kentucky FFA Foundation initiatives impact nearly 14,500 FFA members in 161 FFA chapters across Kentucky. Learn more about how you can support the mission of the Kentucky FFA Foundation at kyffa.org/ways-to-give.
