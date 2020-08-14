Pulaski County Park adds RV campsites

Since Steve Kelley has been Judge-Executive, Pulaski County Park has been a priority for the administration.
In addition to maintaining a beach, building cabins and updating playgrounds, the county has more than tripled the number of camping sites available. In the latest expansion, eight RV sites were added for a cost of $10,044.
The project came up during Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court when Treasurer Joan Isaacs presented the bi-monthly bill list. District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw questioned the wisdom of spending at the park when other areas of the county budget have been cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We cut our smaller parks from $15,000 [each] down to $5,000 for White Lily, Shopville, Woodstock, Firebrook," he said, adding that he felt the project could have waited until after the pandemic is over. "Why turn around and spend money on additional things for Pulaski Park when we've cut all these services?"
Judge Kelley responded that the park has turned around since the county began improvements. "We are still going forward with our plan to make it the best county park in the state of Kentucky," he said, adding that the additional sites shouldn't wait since the pandemic has left many families without a lot of activities they could normally do.
Though primitive camping is still unavailable at Pulaski County Park, Judge Kelley noted that recreational vehicles are self-contained with their own facilities. The park's bathrooms are closed for longer periods of time because of how they must now be cleaned.
"It's very dangerous to travel anywhere so a lot of people are opting to stay close to home," Judge Kelley continued. "This is quite frankly a great alternative for our families to be able to get out and spend time with [each other] and enjoy the outdoors in safe environment. I don't make apologies for that."
Deputy Judge Dan Price called upgrades to the park an investment in tourism. He noted that the number of RV camping sites had gone from 30 or so in 2015 to more than 100 today.
"Fortunately for our county, we live in and around the largest man-made water source east of the Mississippi," he said. "People come here in thousands to see Lake Cumberland."
What separates Pulaski County Park from the other four smaller parks, Price continued, is that it generates revenue. "We take the monies that's generated through that park, through RVs and camping, and invest it in our free parks.…Not only does the park pay for itself, it also pays for the future investment in that park."
Magistrate Ranshaw responded that investment should be made elsewhere.
"In my opinion, we need to concentrate priorities like our road system which we've had to cut," he said. "Most everybody knows we get one mile of blacktop this year. We just need to prioritize our spending."
In the end, the bill list was approved unanimously. Isaac's presentation also included approval of a budget transfer restoring $70,000 to the Pulaski County Fire Commission's fund for distributing grants to each of county's volunteer fire departments.
Isaacs concluded her presentation with a quarterly report for the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year. Ending balances as of June 30 for each of the county's funds were:
• General Fund -- $175,384.54
• Road Fund -- $612,014.36
• Jail Fund -- $126,603.84
• LGEA Fund -- $138,347.21
• Grant Fund -- $210,048
• Fire Fund -- $863,159.11
• 911 Fund -- $111,550.48.
Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting closed with an hour-long executive session to discuss two properties as well as a personnel issue. Judge Kelley announced that no action was taken.
