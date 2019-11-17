The Pulaski County Board of Education were presented with a clean audit report for the 2018-19 school year during their November meeting Tuesday night.
The 93-page report -- presented by Joe Montgomery of the Lebanon-based White and Company accounting firm -- indicated that the district ended the school year with a cash balance of $16,910,655 (up from a beginning balance of $12,702,151) spread among the following funds: General $11,849,146; Special Revenue $178,908; District Activity $591,555; Capital Outlay $369,962; Building $265; Construction $323,304; Debt Service $2,145; Food Service $2,475,402; and Child Care $1,119,968.
The General Fund had $74.5 million in revenue primarily from state SEEK monies and local taxes (property, utilities and motor vehicle). There were $72.1 million in General Fund expenditures. Both revenues and expenditures increased slightly over the last fiscal year.
While much has been made of state budget cuts and unfunded mandates, Montgomery did note that the state contributed $20,461,932 on behalf of district employees in retirement contributions, health insurance, administration fees, debt service and technology.
According to the report, the district's proportionate share of CERS (County Employee Retirement System) net pension liability is just over $27 million.
"This is not something that you're going to be writing a check for," Montgomery explained, adding that the law just requires stakeholders to be advised of potential liabilities.
With pension liabilities still a concern, Montgomery advised board members that he didn't believe the legislators would allow the system to fail. However, should that happen, he opined that the state would issue bonds on behalf of all involved entities.
"Then you'd have a 10-20 year payment," Montgomery continued. "That's the only the way it could be managed at that point. I don't see that happening.…Things have improved."
The state claims total liability for the Teacher Retirement System (TRS), he added. The proportional share for the district by which the state is currently underfunded comes to $133.8 million. However, Montgomery noted the state reduced that liability by about 60 percent over the year prior.
"Two things happened," the auditor said. "The state picked the worst of the pensions and put a bunch of money in it. The other side of it is that the stock market has been up all year."
In terms of health care benefits for certified retirees, the district's share comes to $18,355,000 while the state's share is $15,818,000. The district's share for classified retirees is $7,875,994.
Montgomery noted that the district is on the right track in terms of having a strong General Fund. "Revenues have increased and expenditures have decreased," he said. "We're still having some districts struggling through the market downturn [of 2008].…I think you kind of turned the corner on that and we're seeing some good increases."
For the 2018-19 school year, Pulaski County Schools received a total of $12,250,769 in federal awards (Title I, IDEA and Food Service).
Montgomery concluded that the auditing team didn't find any significant material weakness or deficiency issues. He praised the district's finance staff for their work and cooperation throughout the process.
"They're good to work with," Superintendent Patrick Richardson said of Montgomery's firm. "They spend a lot of time here with us and are very thorough. We appreciate the job that you all do."
