The big news last month for the Pulaski County Board of Education was the approval of the construction contract to install turf on both high school football fields.
With less fanfare, the school board also approved a BG-1 application for another project to open two health and wellness centers. At Tuesday's meeting, Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson reported that the project had been approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.
"We're just very excited about that and the opportunities that's going to bring for our kids," Supt. Richardson said.
Each center -- funded at least in part with the district's ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds -- is being planned as a multi-purpose facility to hold health offices, a small fitness center, auxiliary gym, stage and elevated walking track. Richardson said that students and staff will be able to use the facilities before, during and after school hours.
The district's various vaccination clinics, health screenings and Covid testing may also be held at the centers, which will be located in the north and south areas of the county.
"We're still looking at locations for those to be built," Supt. Richardson said. "The areas of our district where we have the most land available in the Northern Middle School campus and the Southern Middle School campus, so that will probably be where we start looking first."
In other news, the board approved the second reading of the calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
The calendar has followed the same pattern for several years -- excepting how the pandemic wreaked havoc over much of 2020 and 2021.
Opening day for students would be Wednesday, August 10, while the last day of classes for students (barring school closings) would be Thursday, May 18, 2023. Fall Break would be October 3-7; Christmas/Winter Break, December 19-30, and Spring Break April 3-7.
