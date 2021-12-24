Sheriff Greg Speck and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office would like to welcome two new deputies to their ranks.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training hosted two graduation ceremonies earlier this month at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Deputy Jay Picard received his diploma on December 2 and Deputy Noah Wesley received his on December 16 -- both becoming certified police officers with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Nicolai Jilek, the Commissioner of the Department of Criminal Justice Training, addressed the graduating classes as well as the huge gathering of family, friends, and fellow police officers who attended this ceremony. Commissioner Jilek talked about the "dignity and honor of wearing the badge." He went on to say "that badge demonstrates the trust and covenant between you, as public servants, and the public that you serve." He talked about the importance of character, morals, ethics in what they do. He emphasized the importance of integrity and that it is paramount in what police officers do and to never compromise it.
Dep. Picard was elected as Class Leader for #521 and gave an address to the audience. You can view the entire graduation, as well as Dep. Picard's speech, by going to https://fb.watch/9YpAQpEqGR/.
Dep. Picard brings to PCSO a strong background of service with a combined 15 years between the United States Marine Corps and contracting with the federal government. While he was in the Marine Corps, Dep. Picard served four combat tours in Iraq. With the federal government, he had multiple activations in different hostile environments in the Middle East.
Dep. Picard stated he is proud to return to Somerset and serve the community that he has deep family roots in.
Though he opened his own business when he came home in May 2017, the deputy said he missed "this aspect of service" after some 15 years working with the federal government.
"I'm just very grateful to be with the sheriff's office," Dep. Picard said. "In the brief time that I've been here, I've been super impressed with everything that's going on with the sheriff and all of my coworkers. I look forward to serving the community the best I can by way of being a deputy."
Dep. Wesley was previously employed here at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office as a Clerk before being sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff on June 17, 2021 by Sheriff Speck. His graduation ceremony can be viewed at https://fb.watch/9Ym8LdoIul/.
"I appreciate Sheriff Speck and am thankful for the opportunity," Dep. Wesley said. "I'm excited to work with a great group of guys at the sheriff's office."
Dep. Wesley was inspired to pursue a career in law enforcement by his father, Alex, who currently serves as a School Resource Officer at Pulaski County High School. "It's all I ever wanted to be," the new deputy added.
Basic Training for classes #521 and #522 each consisted of over 800 hours of instruction. Significant areas of instruction covered during this time were patrol procedures, criminal law, traffic and DUI enforcement, physical training, vehicle operations, firearms, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, tactical response to crisis situations, cultural awareness, and bias-related crimes.
Deputies Picard and Wesley are now assigned to the Field Training Program where each will patrol with a Veteran Field Training Officer in Pulaski County. The Field Training program is a process in which new officers receive on-the-job training responding to calls for service, investigating crime and completing reports while being in the presence of the training officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.