Pulaski is one of 116 counties in Kentucky where the unemployment rate was down for July.
The county's latest jobless rate is 4.9%, down two full points from 6.9 this time last year as well as the 5.7 posted in June.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.5% each while Magoffin had the highest at 12.1.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.7% for June, and 5.7 for the nation.
Jobless rates increased in two counties -- Owsley and Spencer -- and stayed the same in two counties, Clinton and Lyon, the agency reported Thursday.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the past four weeks. Learn more at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
