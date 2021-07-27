Pulaski County unemployment continues to drop

Pulaski is one of 55 counties in Kentucky where the unemployment rate was down for June.
The county's latest jobless rate is 5.7%, down from 6.4 this time last year. It's up from the 4.2% in May but state officials discourage making month-to-month comparisons.
Unemployment rates rose in 59 counties between June 2020 and June 2021 and stayed the same in six counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 4.1% while Magoffin had the highest at 13.1.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.5% for June, and 6.1 for the nation.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the past four weeks. Learn more at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
