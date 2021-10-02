August was a good month for Kentucky's unemployment statistics, with all 120 counties seeing a drop in their rates.
Pulaski County's latest jobless rate is 4%, down from 5.5% in August 2020 as well as the 4.9 rate posted in July.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), Oldham recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.7% while Magoffin had the highest at 10.4.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7% for August, and 5.3 for the nation.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the past four weeks. Learn more at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
