Pulaski County unemployment continues to drop

October was a good month for Kentucky's unemployment statistics, with all but seven of the commonwealth's 120 counties seeing a drop in their rates.
Pulaski County's latest jobless rate is 4%, down from 5.1% posted in October 2020.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), three counties -- Oldham, Cumberland and Woodford -- tied for the lowest rate of the month at 2.7% each. Magoffin County recorded the state's highest unemployment rate at 10.2%.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7% for October, and 4.3 for the nation.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the past four weeks. Learn more at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
