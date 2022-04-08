Pulaski County unemployment rate continues to fall

Pulaski County was among 112 counties where the unemployment rate fell in February, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
Pulaski County's rate dropped a full point from 5.4% in February 2021 to 4.4% in February 2022 -- bring the local rate closer to the comparable, unadjusted unemployment rates for the state at 4% and 4.1% for the nation.
Unemployment rates rose in six other Kentucky counties and stayed the same in two.
Woodford County in central Kentucky had the state's lowest jobless rate at 2.7%, while Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky had the state's highest unemployment rate at 13.7%.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
