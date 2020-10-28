Pulaski County's unemployment rate remained elevated in September, according to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
At 5.3 percent, Pulaski's unemployment rate is just over a point higher than it was in September 2019 (4.2 percent) but that's still pretty good compared to the 11.5 percent posted in May at the height of COVID-19 restrictions. By August, it had fallen back down to 7.9 percent.
The local September rate also hews closely to the state average of 5.2 percent -- well below the national average of 7.7 percent. Many surrounding counties reported the same range: Wayne at 5.2; Laurel at 5.4 and Whitley at 5.8 percent.
Oldham County continues to have the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.5 percent while Magoffin has the highest at 13.5 percent.
Unemployment rates rose in 113 Kentucky counties between September 2019 and September 2020, fell in six and was the same in Crittenden County. The state average rose from 3.8 percent.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
