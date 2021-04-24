Pulaski Countians' transition to getting their driver's licenses from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional office starts Monday.
Pulaski is one of nine Kentucky counties making the change this month. The others include Adair, Breathitt, Floyd, Hopkins, Madison, McCracken, Rowan and Russell, according to KYTC.
The offices will provide the licensing services that have been handled by the local circuit court clerk offices in those counties. Those clerk offices will end nearly all in-person driver licensing services on Monday.
"They will be doing all the in-person transactions at the Transportation field office," Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn said Friday. "We're going to continue accepting the mail-in applications for people who have a standard license or identification that they just need to renew."
Circuit clerk offices in every county, except Fayette, will continue processing remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue licenses and IDs until June 30 as part of an emergency measure during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Also for now, our KSP examiner that does permit testing and road testing is staying here in-house with us until they [KYTC and Kentucky State Police] determine a location that's convenient for him and the field office," Flynn continued.
Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties made the transition earlier. The new system is to be phased in statewide by June 30 of next year.
Once the licensing transition for Pulaski County is complete and the local clerk's office resumes operations closer to pre-pandemic norms, Flynn noted that the change will be striking.
"Most of our foot traffic is definitely for driver's licensing," he said, "[but] it's a major plus that finally the people have somewhere to go that is dedicated to driver's licenses and CDL purposes, and they don't have to sit and wait in line for somebody that needs a court-related service."
Another plus for Pulaski County, Flynn added, is that the regional office is located right here in Somerset at Gateway Center on North Main Street. He acknowledged that when surrounding counties make the transition, some of their residents may not like traveling out of county.
"For folks in Pulaski County, it couldn't have worked out any better that what it appears it will work out as," he said.
More information about the KYTC regional offices is available online at drive.ky.gov.
