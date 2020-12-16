Pulaski COVID deaths up to 43, health officials discuss vaccinations

Pulaski’s total of COVID-related deaths stands at 43 as of Tuesday evening, with the latest update from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announcing several more deaths.
On Monday, the department announced the death of an 85-year-old female who had been hospitalized. Tuesday’s report added a 78-year-old male who had been hospitalized, an 83-year-old female who was a long-term care resident who had been hospitalized, and a 79-year-old female who had been hospitalized.
Additionally, the department reported the deaths of three Wayne County residents: a 75-year-old male, an 82-year-old male and a 50-year-old female. All three had been hospitalized.
Those three brought Wayne County’s total COVID-related deaths up to eight.
In their bi-weekly video update, LCDHD officials discussed what is currently known about the roll out of the vaccine.
Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said that currently no medical facilities within the Lake Cumberland district have received any doses of the vaccine.
One company’s version, Pfizer’s, has been shipped to 11 health care centers around the state. But, Spillman said, it is unlikely that our area will receive any due to the “ultra-cold” conditions needed to store it.
A second company’s vaccine, from Moderna, is scheduled to finish testing this weekend and is on track to be approved by the FDA and CDC. It should start to be pushed out next week, but Spillman was uncertain on how many doses there will be or where they will go.
All of the first round of doses will be given to Tier 1 health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, officials said.
Dr. Christine Weyman, LCDHD medical director, said she expected that vaccines would not be available for the general public until spring.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree explained why the first round of vaccinations would include elderly long-term care residents.
“They are our most high-risk population. They tend to be older and the tend to be the ones with compromised health already. That group is going to be the group that’s most likely to pass away, and the group most likely to be hospitalized. So, by working your way through that group first, you’re relieving a lot of pressure from the hospital system,” Crabtree said.
Dr. Weyman answered several questions from the public on vaccinations, including who should and shouldn’t take them.
One question was about whether children could receive vaccinations. She said the for the Pfizer vaccine, it was recommended only for people age 16 and up. It is unknown at this time if the Moderna vaccination will be recommended for children.
She also addressed whether someone who has already had the disease needs to be vaccinated.
“No one really knows the answer to that question, as we don’t know how long the immunity will last after an actual disease. So, currently experts are recommending that everyone get the vaccine,” she said.
Both versions of the vaccine will require a follow-up dose after the initial injection. For the Pfizer version, a second shot is needed 21 days later, and for the Moderna version, the follow-up shot is needed 28 days later, she said.
