Pulaski Democratic chair assists governor-elect in transition team

The commonwealth is already in gear, preparing for the change in regime set for December 10, and Pulaski County Democratic Party Chairman Rodney Casada has a seat at the table.
While newly-elected governor Andy Beshear doesn't officially take office until that December 10 inauguration, Casada and others across the state have been asked to be a part of Beshear's transition team so that the change from one governor to another goes smoothly.
Specifically, Casada is a part of the personnel transition team, tasked to come up with a recommendation, or template, for the new administration to follow.
The committee's first meeting was Wednesday, which Casada called very informative.
But with only two more sessions scheduled before the recommendation is set to be presented on December 3rd, Casada admits, "We've got a lot of work to do."
Casada said the other members of his team are mainly from the Lexington and Louisville areas. He is the only representative from this area of the state.
He explained how he became a part of the transition team. "The governor-elect called me and asked if I would be willing to serve. And I said 'yes.'
"It's an honor to be a part of it," he added.
He said that state government currently employs 29,000 people. This is down from 10 to 12 years ago, when the state implemented a hiring slow-down as a way of helping with the rising costs associated with state employee healthcare and pensions.
Casada said he believes that policy will remain in place until the pension and budget crises are under control.
"I believe most people understand that healthcare and pensions need to be addressed sooner rather than later," he said.
That does not mean there will be no state jobs available at all, he said, but he encouraged anyone seeking a state position to wait until after the inauguration to apply.
There will be essential positions and classified jobs that will need to be filled.
Those who do wish to apply for a job will need to go online, through the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet's website.
